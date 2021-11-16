21,591 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

