UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Natixis raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $83.55.

