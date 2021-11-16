Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

