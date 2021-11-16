UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $83.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.