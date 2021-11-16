Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,158 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.