Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.85 Million

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce sales of $311.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $959.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $984.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of BE stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,725 shares of company stock worth $3,596,921. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

