UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

