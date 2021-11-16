UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,509 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Open Lending worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.28. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

