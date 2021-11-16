Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 569.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.