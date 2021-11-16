UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,596 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

