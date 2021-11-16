408,967 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 408,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

