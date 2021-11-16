UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

