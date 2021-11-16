UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.