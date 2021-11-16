Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

MSGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.02. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

