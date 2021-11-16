Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

HMCBF stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

