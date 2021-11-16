Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE FBK opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

