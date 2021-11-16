Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

