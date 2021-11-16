FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

