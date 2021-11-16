Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,019 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

