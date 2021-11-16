Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

