Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 131 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

Shares of SPOT opened at $278.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

