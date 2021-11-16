Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 197.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 185,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

