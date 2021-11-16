Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,940 shares of company stock worth $182,318. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

