Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of CryoLife as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 213.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.55 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

