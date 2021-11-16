Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,507,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

