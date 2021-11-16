17,973 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

