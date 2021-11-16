Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 277,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

SRPT opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.