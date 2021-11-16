Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $24,734,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $838.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

