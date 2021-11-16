2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 979,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,617.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 36.7% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.