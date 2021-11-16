Invesco Ltd. Sells 47,502 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Woodward worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.