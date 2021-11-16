Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

