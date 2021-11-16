Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.79.

WDAY opened at $295.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,642.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $300.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

