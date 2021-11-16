Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.