California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

