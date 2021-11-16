Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 75,680 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 140,148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sabre were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 40.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after buying an additional 220,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,888,000.

SABR stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

