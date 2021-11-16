Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.