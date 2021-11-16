Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 242,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

