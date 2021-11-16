Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 6,844 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 97,771.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 174.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 452.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

