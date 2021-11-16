Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 37,061 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 112,306.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

