Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 116,246.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 307,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ALK stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.