Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

