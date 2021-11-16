Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

LOB opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

