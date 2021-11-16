California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,674 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Everi worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.