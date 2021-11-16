Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 206.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 225.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

WGO stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

