California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

