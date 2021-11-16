First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.49 Million Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Tri-Continental worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TY opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

