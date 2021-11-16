First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.63 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 170,193 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TUP opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.