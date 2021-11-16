Vivint Smart Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 324 call options.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.