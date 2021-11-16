Vivint Smart Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 324 call options.
Shares of VVNT stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
