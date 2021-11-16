Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PDYPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

