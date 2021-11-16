Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Decreases By 61.6%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the October 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFXY opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.